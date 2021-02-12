Over $1M in federal funding announced for cancer, vision research in Upstate NY

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Significant funding was announced on Friday specifically for medical research in Upstate New York.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that $1,138,736 in federal funding will go towards cancer research at two Upstate New York hospitals.

According to the Senators, funding will specifically go to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo and the Regenerative Research Foundation in Rensselaer. The Roswell Park Cancer Institute will be awarded $493,265, and $645,471 will be awarded to the Regeneration Research Foundation.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer commented on the funding.

“Upstate New York has long been a hub for lifesaving and cutting-edge medical research,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will help world-class institutions, such as Roswell Park and the Regenerative Research Foundation, combat health issues using science and innovation.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand added: “Supporting medical and research institutions is vital to treating and understanding serious diseases and health concerns. Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo and the Regenerative Research Foundation in Rensselaer are developing breakthrough solutions in cancer detection and diagnosis and vision research. These world renowned institutes keep Upstate New York at the forefront of innovative research and I will always fight to ensure they have the funding needed to thrive.”

Funding was allocated through grants awarded by the National Cancer Institute and National Eye Institute. Both are part of the National Institutes for Health under the purview of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.