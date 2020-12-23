Over 7,000 toys, coats, and school supplies collected across NYS for annual holiday drive

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Wednesday announced the results of New York’s annual holiday toy, coat and school supply collections which took place across the state over the past several weeks.

Members of the Governor’s administration organized collections across the state and are reportedly distributing 7,348 toys, coats and school supplies to communities in need. For the first time, donations were also collected via mail to provide another option to participate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this trying year, New Yorkers have shown up for each other like never before, and I am proud that our annual toy drive tradition continues to bring hope to those who need it the most,” Governor Cuomo said. “I am grateful to those who volunteered and donated this year, many of whom face hardships of their own due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the spirit of the holiday season, and this is the spirit of New York.”

A number of state agencies and organizations reportedly collected new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies that were provided by businesses and people and either mailed in or brought to drop-off locations across the state. Walmart reportedly provided a donation of $15,000, which purchased 1,211 toys which are being distributed across the state.

Volunteers from the China General Chamber of Commerce were also said to have participated in collecting 420 toys for New Yorkers – the third year in a row that the CGCC has participated.

The total number of toys, coats and school supplies collected include: