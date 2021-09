I-89 outside of Burlington was closed earlier due to an overturned tractor trailer.

VSP Traffic Saftey tweeted saying they believe it is a result of being distracted by GPS, a car then merged in front of him, and he began to overcorrect.

This is the scene along I-89 outside Burlington this afternoon.



Troopers on-scene report the driver is suspected of being distracted by GPS. When he turned attention back to the road, he was startled by another car merging in front of him. He overcorrected & this is the result. pic.twitter.com/awGshXbvDJ — VT State Police Traffic Safety (@VSP_Traffic) September 30, 2021

Emergency crews are working to clear the accident.

