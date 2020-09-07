Paddle-wheels from “Phoenix” found in Lake Champlain

Two Paddle-Wheels from the second commercial steamboat that navigated Lake Champlain, have been found, after spending more than 200 years at the bottom of the lake.

A man used a remotely operated vehicle to find the paddle-wheels from the steamboat, “Phoenix”, last weekend off the Colchester shore.

The video is from the wreck of the Phoenix in June 2016. The Phoenix caught fire and sank in Colchester 201 years ago. The style of the wheels and the charring from the fire identified them as having come from the steamboat.

