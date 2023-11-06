South Burlington, VT- Palace 9 Cinema has announced that the theater will be officially closing Thursday, Nov. 9.

A statement posted to the cinema’s Facebook reads, “It is with heavy hearts that the Palace 9 says farewell for the final curtain. We have loved each and every second of the last 30 years seeing our favorite people, all of you every day.”

To celebrate the theater, they’ll be offering $1 movie tickets, $1 sodas, and $1 popcorn all day.

The theater’s sister locations, Merrills Roxy Cinema in Burlington and Majestic 10 in Williston, will remain open.

The theater reopened just over a year ago after being closed following the pandemic.