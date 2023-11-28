Burlington, VT- One of the three victims of a shooting that happened in Burlington’s south end Saturday night has been released from the hospital, according to a statement from the victim’s parents and the Institute for Middle East Understanding.

Kinnan Abdelhamid was shot when a man approached him and two of his friends, Hisham Awartan and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, Saturday night on South Prospect St. and then shot all three without saying a word, according to investigators.

The statement from Kinnan’s parents and the IMEU reads:

“We are extremely relieved that Kinnan has been released from the hospital. Right now, he is still in pain and recovering. Our priority is his well-being. Kinnnan told us that he was afraid to leave the hospital. Our child may be physically well enough to be out of the hospital, but he is still shaken from his horrific attack. We know that this tragedy will shape the rest of our lives.

While this has been a devastating time for our family, we are extremely proud of our son. In the face of hate, he has exhibited courage and strength. No child should have to endure this pain. As parents, our primary focus is our son’s health, safety, and future.

Kinnan continues to be concerned for the well-being of his dear friends who remain in the hospital and are receiving care.

We thank everyone for their support through this nightmare. We kindly ask that you respect our son’s privacy at this time.”

A suspect has been arrested, Jason Eaton, 48, and he has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder and was ordered held without bail.

Dr. Sunny Eappen, President and C.E.O of the UVM Health Network, released a statement saying he’s been personally impacted by the shooting.

Eappen’s statement read in-part:

"While authorities are still investigating this tragic incident, it is never too soon to say, unequivocally, that no one should be targeted for their ethnicity or appearance, and nobody should be the victim of gun violence. Our clinicians provided expert, life-saving care as we would for anyone in our community, and I am so proud of their work – but I am angry that they are continuing to see victims of senseless violence."

As I mentioned, I am a health care administrator, not (to my kids’ chagrin) an activist. I am committed to fostering a community at the UVM Health Network that is neither antisemitic nor Islamophobic – a community where all are welcome and valued. I understand that Arabs, Muslims, Jews, Israelis and Palestinians each have endured hardship, hatred and violence for generations. I condemn the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, which killed more than 1,200 civilians and led to hundreds more being held hostage. Nobody should ever face such violence. I also condemn the staggering loss of innocent lives in Gaza, where an estimated 14,000 (many of them children) have died since this war began. More violence – regardless of where it occurs – will not resolve this conflict.”