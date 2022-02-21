ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, an opportunity to educate people about eating disorders and provide support to those affected by them.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in eating disorders, with the National Eating Disorder Awareness hotline seeing a 107% increase in calls since the start of the pandemic.

Patricia Petrone owns Whole Wellness Therapy Services, which provides outpatient services for adults, teens, adolescents and children, including mental health services, eating disorder treatment, couples therapy and individual therapy.

What is an eating disorder?

Petrone said it’s really important to differentiate between eating disorders and disordered eating.

“Shockingly here in the United States, about 90% of people have, or are engaging in, some type of disordered eating on a regular basis,” Petrone said. “We’re a culture that’s completely obsessed with dieting, health, becoming our best selves, sort of at any cost. So this causes a lot of disordered eating among the general population.”

Eating disorders, however, cause behavioral, physical and relationship issues to form that are significant for individuals suffering from the disorders, Petrone said.

“So you’re seeing a marked distress for these individuals,” Petrone explained. “You’re seeing sometimes the physical effects, which can include anything from esophageal issues, weight loss, to decay, you’re seeing some pretty severe physical effects from eating disorders as well.”

How do you know if someone has an eating disorder?

Signs of eating disorders can include fear of eating in front of others, changes in mood, fatigue, being cold when others around you aren’t, and changes in exercise patterns.

What are we seeing during the pandemic when it comes to eating disorders?

Petrone said they are seeing double and triple the amount of people hospitalized with eating disorders than in the past. There are also younger adolescents coming in to be seen. Petrone said usually the mean age for eating disorders is around 16-years-old.

“Instead of girls coming in who are 16-17, we’re seeing a huge uptick in 7 to 10-year-olds, so children coming in,” Petrone said. “They’re already at a point where they’re beyond our level of care.”

Why is the pandemic leading to a rise in eating disorders?

Petrone said there are a few reasons the pandemic has led to a rise in eating disorders. The first is that when the pandemic started, there was a lot of fear around the disease and catching the illness.

“As far as somebody that’s already at home suffering with an eating disorder, and they may have a restrictive type of eating disorder, and then the public doesn’t know if we can actually catch COVID from our food, from the grocery store, this sort of causes more panic and fear amongst those that are already trying to avoid food,” she explained.

Petrone said the pandemic has led to more teens and adolescents spending time on social media, which can negatively affect their mental health and body image.

“When you have an adolescent that is on Instagram all day and viewing these images of others that are maybe their age that are heavily photoshopped, heavily edited, not based in reality, you’re going to have an individual that is hyper focused on their own body making comparisons,” Petrone said.

She adds that isolation during the pandemic can also be hard on ones’ health.

“Eating disorders thrive off of stress, off of disconnection, conflict, trauma,” Petrone said. “So if you have a family that already has many points of tension, and suddenly they can’t escape one another, you’re going to see the individual with the eating disorder really start to suffer with heavier symptoms.”

How do family members play a role in the road to recovery?

Petrone said loved ones play an enormous role in helping with recovery.

“A lot of the time we have loved ones that really don’t exactly know how to be a support and one thing I wanted to emphasize is that the eating disorder will always win,” she said. “So if you have a concerned parent or a concerned spouse, and they are saying things like for example, ‘I can’t believe that you didn’t eat again today? Or how could you do this to our family? Or should you be eating that right now,’ if you’re dealing with a binge eating disorder, the eating disorder will always win, you cannot logic your way past an eating disorder.”

Petrone said it’s important loved ones are available to the person with the eating disorder and try to connect and grow with them, instead of pressuring them or rushing their recovery.

“Eating disorders thrive off of disconnection, trauma, and stress, as well as isolation,” she said. “So if your loved one is fighting with you and can get away from you, that’s a time when they can engage in those really troublesome symptoms,” Petrone said.

Is there a stigma surrounding eating disorders?

Petrone said when she started in the field in 2013, there was a huge stigma that excited around all psychiatric disorders and seeking out therapy. She believes the pandemic has changed that stigma a little.

“We’ve seen a reduction in the stigma around getting therapy around getting help. It almost seems as if it’s becoming slightly popularized on social media and online, which is wonderful,” she said. “This means that people are getting the help that they need.”

Petrone adds that there is still a stigma around eating disorders though, specifically because there is a lot of confusion about what an eating disorder is. Petrone also adds that many people in our society like to reward others for weight loss.

“A person that might be struggling with an eating disorder behind closed doors might be getting a lot of positive feedback about the results of that eating disorder when it’s not super acute yet,” Petrone said. “So that’s why it’s super important for us to get eating disorders in the spotlight, talk about the stigma, talk about the shame, and to really educate the public about what’s normal eating, what’s disordered eating, and what an actual eating disorder looks like.”

Petrone added the stigma is even greater among the male population.

“For some reason we have feminized eating disorders when they do exist among men and also individuals that maybe do not identify as male or female,” Petrone said. “We have really gendered eating disorders as a female problem when that is not the case. So the more we can talk about this, the more awareness we can build.”

What kind of treatment do places offer for those with eating disorders?

People can find support in outpatient settings, or when severe, in hospitals and inpatient settings.

Whole Wellness Services provides outpatient services, usually for people who have been recently diagnosed with an eating disorder or are in remission.

“We really try to assess, assess, assess when someone comes in so that we can differentiate between, ‘Okay, does this person have a little bit of disordered eating? Or does this person meet full DSM five criteria for an eating disorder?’” Petrone said. “So as soon as someone comes in, and they mentioned that they have some eating concerns, our experts are assessing, assessing, assessing and trying to determine if there’s a diagnosis.”

They then decide if they can help the individual through on-going therapy, weekly or bi-weekly, or if they should be referred to a higher level of care.

The pandemic has led to long wait lists for spaces that help treat eating disorders. What should people do if they can’t get seen quickly?

Petrone said some places have wait lists of 12+ weeks. She recommends calling your primary care doctor if you are dealing with an eating disorder that is acute, like severe wait loss, fainting and rapid weight gain.

“Your first course of action is probably to go to your primary care doctor and get basic labs done,” she said. “They’ll check things like your electrolytes, they can do a full physical, and just make sure that you’re not going to see anything disastrous, and they will determine how long you can wait for treatment.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, you can reach out to Whole Wellness Services by clicking here.

You can also call the National Eating Disorder Association’s hotline at (800) 931-2237.