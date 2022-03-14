BURLINGTON, Vt. – A plan to revamp North Winooski Avenue in Burlington is still facing some concerned residents as the project moves ahead.

Several businesses along the street have also been critical of the project since 2020. It would add bike lanes from the intersection with Riverside Avenue to the Pearl Street intersection, removing 82 parking spaces.

While there haven’t been any plans approved to address that aspect of the project, city councilors are pitching a staggered approach to lessen the blow.

“Push back by an additional year and a half any implementation,” said Councilor Jack Hanson. “It also shrinks the implementation down from pearl street to riverside to just the top two blocks.”

Hanson said that first phase wouldn’t happen until summer 2023, rather than this summer. That would knock out 40 parking spaces, but businesses could get something out of the deal.

“Direct money that could go toward businesses that would be impacted, allowing them to make changes in preparation for this,” Hanson said.

But that hasn’t stopped members of the public from wondering why the impact on parking isn’t being addressed before shovels hit the dirt.

“The committee concluded that we do not yet have a plan that meets the needs of residents, businesses and service providers,” said Jane Knodell. “We should not move forward with the permanent removal of parking, but we should keep working towards a plan.”

“It’s not going to help the users of the neighborhood in the short term, in the long term it will, but please don’t disregard the short term needs and just blow them off,” said Liz Curry.

The plan passed the Transportation, Energy and Utilities Committee of the City Council and will now head for a vote in the full City Council.