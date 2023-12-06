Plattsburgh, NY -Paid parking enforcement will resume in downtown Plattsburgh parking lots on December 11 with the completion of the Margaret Street construction project.

Street parking will remain free, while a standardized two-hour parking limit for on-street and timed areas within the Special Assembly District will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.

If you use the Clinton County Government Center Parking Lot, the first hour will be free of charge, but city officials say you will still need to enter your plate upon entering the lot. The northern half of Durkee Street’s parking lot will also be free of charge with an enforced two-hour time limit. Permits are not eligible for this lot and the Clinton County lot.

Those searching for a permit can obtain one with this link. Also, fees will not be charged to those who park in a handicap-accessible space with a displayed placard.