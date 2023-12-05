Pawlet, VT- A West Pawlet man accused of running a makeshift firing range on his property, and then refusing to dismantle buildings that were allegedly violating zoning laws on his property, has been ordered to turn himself in by Dec. 22nd.

Honorable Thomas Durkin signed a court order on Monday, Dec. 4, extending a warrant for the arrest of Daniel Banyai that was originally issued on July 6 but then expired. The warrant will remain in effect until Banyai turns himself in or is taken into custody and gives the Rutland Sheriff’s Department and Vermont State Police explicit permission to enter his property and arrest him.

The dispute between Banyai and Pawlet officials began in September 2019, when neighbors complained about the Briar Hill Rd property that Banyai calls Slate Ridge, which eventually became a firearms training facility and apparent paramilitary training camp, which were outlawed in the 2023 legislative session.

According to the order signed by Durkin, Banyai was told to dismantle unpermitted structures in March of 2021 or face heavy fines. In July of 2023, the court found that Banyai had continued to refuse the court order, and it was ruled that the town would be allowed to inspect and deconstruct the structures if he didn’t do so himself or be arrested.

Banyai argued that he had complied with the court’s orders, and submitted photos that Durkin claims proved he did not dismantle the buildings he was told to take down.

“In fact,” Durkin wrote, “the very photos that Respondent offered in support of his assertions specifically show that he has not removed the unpermitted buildings, berms, and other structures from his property.”

On Nov. 27th, town officials and authorities inspected Slate Ridge, and found that the property was still not in compliance of the court order, and some areas of the property had been fenced in and locked from town officials to inspect.

“Having reviewed the Town’s most recent filings,” Durkin wrote, “our initial concern is that the Town’s inspection revealed that some areas of Respondent’s property have been fenced in and access to those areas locked. Visual inspection of these restricted areas revealed that materials covered by tarps remained on the property.”

According to the arrest warrant, Banyai will be held in the Dept. of Corrections custody until the property is brought into compliance with the court’s orders at his cost, at which point he will be released.