Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in Essex Junction

One person is dead after police say they were hit by a car in Essex Junction. It happened just after 6:30 Wednesday night, at the intersection of park and Franklin Streets.

Police say 60 year-old Siobhan Mayer of Essex was hit and transported to the hospital. Mayer later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver of the car remained on scene to help with the investigation. Police are not saying what caused the crash, but they say speed and alcohol were not a factor.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Essex Police Department at 802-878-8331.