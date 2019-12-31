Pennsylvania man killed in Whiteface Mountain skiing accident

A 21-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed last week in a skiing accident at Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks.

New York State Police are investigating the Dec. 23 death of Nicholas Koch, who was visiting from Danville, Pennsylvania, with his family. Police said Koch was skiing down the Lower Northway Trail when he left the trail and struck a group of trees. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any further information may call the New York State Police at (518) 873-2750.

On Saturday, a skier was killed at Killington. Vermont State Police said Jason Vitale, 48, of Baldwin, New York, lost control during a run at and crashed into a tree.

