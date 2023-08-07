Lake Placid, NY – A North Country emergency room is closing its doors permanently this month.

Adirondack Health announced the closure date of August 20 for the part-time Lake Placid emergency room.

Several years ago, Lake Placid’s only emergency room reduced their hours to fifteen, then again to twelve each day because the patient volume wasn’t enough to warrant staying open 24 hours daily.

This issue has been a cause for concern for many local leaders. From day one, Ray Holzer, town supervisor for Wilmington, has been a strong opponent of the close, citing a lack of transparency from Adirondack Health.

“There was not an opportunity for us as local officials to comment on the whole process. I would think if I was having a ship that was sinking, as a captain, I would want to get all players involved to find a solution. But that didn’t happen here,” said Holzer.

One of Holzer’s biggest concerns is for emergency responders and the already long travel times when dealing with an emergency.

“An ER For us is a big deal because we have to take our residents and visitors to Whiteface Mountain Ski Center over 10 miles, and if it’s a life-threatening situation those 10 miles can seem like a thousand,” said Holzer.

The next closest emergency room is in Saranac Lake which is approximately 10 miles from Lake Placid.

“It’s going to affect our police department when they have someone that’s intoxicated and needs to be taken to a facility. Now they’re going to have to go to Saranac Lake. The ambulance service is going to have to do the same thing. They’re going to have to go to Saranac Lake versus here. That’s going to add times,” said Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin.

Mayor Devlin says it’s time to move forward despite his concerns.

“Its gone from trying to fight for the ER To letting this one go, since we have the ER over in Saranac Lake and not losing our hospital as a whole because we’re trying to hang on to something that they can’t sustain,” said Mayor Devlin.

Another well-known name in medicine may be looking to fill the ER’s void.

My understanding is the physical therapy end and all that will still be there. X-ray will still be there. Laboratories will still be there. But just the space where physically the ER was, there’s talks with Hudson Headwaters to come in and run primary care,” said Mayor Devlin.

Just a few days after the closure announcement, Senator Chuck Shumer announced he’s secured nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds for New York Hospitals, with an estimated $41 million coming to the North Country.