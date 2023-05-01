A big slug of moisture continues to pinwheel through the North Country and Upper Valley this morning with moderate to heavy rain. The morning drive will be treacherous with wind-driven rain, poor visibility, and damp roadways. There are even a few flood watches/warnings in effect across Vermont and New Hampshire.

Temperatures will rise from the upper 40s this morning, into the upper 50s this afternoon. More spotty, isolated showers/downpours will lace the forecast for the second half of the day with a few slivers of sunshine, as well. Make sure you have the rain jacket and/or the umbrella still on hand for the afternoon.

Showers will shut off overnight before returning for Tuesday. Widely scattered showers are likely tomorrow with highs rebounding into the mid 50s. Don’t lose sight of that rain gear through at least midweek…