Petra Cliffs collecting coats, other unwanted outdoor gear

As we get deeper into the winter months, Petra Cliffs Climbing Center is working to share the gift of warmth to those in need this winter.

They’re asking the community to drop off any unwanted coats and other winter gear you might have lying around. Everything collected will benefit the King Street Center in Burlington. Owners say it’s about making sure everyone can enjoy the winter season in Vermont.

“We definitely encourage outdoor play and recreation and it can be difficult in Vermont if people don’t have the right layers,” said owner Andrea Charest. “Just being able to be warm and comfortable really lets people access the outdoors more enjoyably and more safely.”

The coat drive is in collaboration with Chix on Stix Vermont, a coalition of female skiers.