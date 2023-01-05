While Wednesday was really all about the legislature – the focus shifted to Vermont’s Governor Phil Scott on Thursday, who was sworn into his fourth term as the state’s leader.

In his inaugural address, the Republican made sure to stress synergy to Vermont’s lawmakers and said 2023’s session is one that could change the course of Vermont for decades down the line, promoting the pressing needs the state’s citizens.

“A future where workers and families from Newport to Newfane have equal access to education, childcare, afterschool programs, quality healthcare, good jobs, and decent affordable housing,” Scott said.

In former Senator Patrick Leahy’s farewell address over two weeks ago, he stressed to his colleagues in Washington that bipartisanship was the key to a better tomorrow for Americans. Thursday, Scott said Leahy’s sentiment rings true for the green mountain state when targeting issues pressing issues in differing communities.

“This session, we should take a page out of Senator Leahy’s playbook by always working with an eye on what’s best for communities we represent,” he said.

With a record number of vetoes last session, and debate surrounding Scott’s recently unveiled paid family leave plan, Democrats have concern about the working relationship with the executive branch.

“I think we’ll have some policy differences on how we get to the same result,” said Democratic Representative Jana Brown of Richmond.

However, the party’s veto-proof majority has their eyes set on their urgencies.

“I certainly think there are priorities from past years that we may be revisiting,” brown said. “Things we need to get over the finish line.”

After Scott’s address, Republicans continued to emphasize the need to tend to smaller municipalities in a year with less federal windfall.

“Solutions for one municipality don’t work for everyone,” Republican Senator Randy Brock said.

House minority leader Patty McCoy echoed Brock’s words.

“We need to be creative in the solutions we come about because of the differences and different areas of our state,” she said.

Preceding Scott’s inaugural ceremony on Thursday, Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman took the oath of office.

In his address in the Senate chambers, he congratulated Vermont’s congress on great work in 2022, but like Scott, he said there is more to accomplish in 2023 regarding childcare, hunger and the workforce crisis.