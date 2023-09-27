A fund established by philanthropist and writer MacKenzie Scott has donated $20 million to the Champlain Housing Trust, the largest donation the trust has received in its 40 year history.

Champlain Housing Trust owns or manages more than 2,500 affordable apartments and more than 100 shelter beds or motel rooms, primarily in Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties. The trust says its real estate development arm has 500 homes in its pipeline.

“We are extremely grateful to Ms. Scott for the confidence she and her team have placed in our efforts to address the region’s housing crisis, the work we do in supporting people in need, and the track record of serving our communities over the last 40 years,” said Michael Monte, Champlain Housing Trust’s CEO. “Her generosity gives our community the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move the dial on affordable housing right now.”

A novelist whose debut book won a 2006 American Book Award, Scott is one of the richest women in the world, owing to her stake in Amazon, which was founded by her ex-husband Jeff Bezos.

Her philanthropic fund, Yield Giving, has given $14 billion to more than 1,600 nonprofits.

The Champlain Housing Trust says Scott’s gift will help fund several strategic initiatives, including building and preserving affordable housing, addressing homelessness and expanding its Homeownership Equity Program statewide.

Jeff Smith, the trust’s board president, said board members were “amazed” by Scott’s gift.

“We couldn’t imagine a better time, with Vermont’s well-documented housing challenges and the State’s ongoing commitment to building affordable housing, to give our community the opportunity to do even more and being able to sustain this effort over time,” Smith said.