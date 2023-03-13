Photos from the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.
List of Winners:
Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Actor in a leading role: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Actress in a leading role: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Documentary Feature: “Navalny”
Live Action-Short: “An Irish Goodbye”
Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley; “The Whale”
Costume Design: Ruth Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
International Feature Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany
Documentary Short Film: “The Elephant Whisperers”
Animated Short Film: “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse”
Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck, design, and Ernestine Hipper, set decoration; “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Original Score: Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett; “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Writing (Original Screenplay): Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Writing (Adapted Screenplay): Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
Sound: Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor; “Top Gun: Maverick”
Music (Original Song): “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR;” by M.M Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose
Film editing: Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”