Pier 1 Imports to close in South Burlington

Home good store Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half of its stores around the country, including the one in South Burlington. The location off of Dorset Street is just one of the 450 stores it plans to shut down.

Pier 1 says they’ve been facing pressure in recent years against the push to shop online and from other big box competition.

A handful of other stores in South Burlington have recently announced plans to close. Sears will close around the middle of February, A.C. Moore says they’ll close, too, in coming months. Olympia sports in the university mall will also be gone by the end of this month.

Customers say there’s not enough stores to shop at in Vermont and they’ll have to go elsewhere.

“They need to bring more stores in,” said Mary, a local shopper. “At the university mall, there’s nothing in that mall to shop, it’s kind of a shame. There will be stores closing there, then where will people go? They’ll go to New Hampshire.”

Many of these stores are offering sales leading up to their closures.