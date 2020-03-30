ESSEX JUNCTION, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine is concerned about an outbreak at a senior living facility. Pinecrest at Essex has had two COVID-19 deaths. One was a resident. Doctor Levine said the other death connected to Pinecrest was a staffer’s significant other.

Over the weekend a resident at Pinecrest at Essex passed away from covid-19. This now makes the number of deaths in Vermont twelve.

Dr. Mark Levine said, “The health department has been very involved over the last five to six days with its basic work that it does in all of these outbreak situations.”

According to Doctor Levine the health department is making sure that everyone who has had contact with the initial case, is isolating and they get in contact with their doctor if they feel symptoms

“Everyone who has been identified as a significant contact is by definition doing what they would do if they were a positive test. Which is self isolating, assuming they were not so ill they had to go to the hospital” said Levine.

Pinecrest is an apartment complex for people who are fifty-five years old or greater.

“The major issue in buildings like this, as opposed to living in your own home, are that there are now congregate settings in those buildings” said Levine.

Dr. Levine said there is no plan for wide scale testing of every individual living in the building.

Dr. Levine said, “Other places where you have health care workers in contact with people, not just an independent living situation and that becomes a bit of a different equation.”

Dr. Mark Levine said this is an on going situation and if you live in this facility he recommends that you stay out of common rooms, such as the laundry room or mail room.