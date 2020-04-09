Places of worship resorting to online sermons

Usually this time of year, with Easter and Passover places of worship are full, but in the time of social distancing , most faith communities have had to resort to online sermons.

The Diocese of Burlington is embracing digital media and streaming all of its services during holy week live from the cathedral.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Burlington, Christopher Coyne says, “At ten o’clock on Sunday morning we have asked all the catholic churches throughout the diocese of Burlington to peal out their bells in celebration of Easter Sunday.”

Pastor Scott Slocum from Essex Alliance Church said he has never seen a time when every church and every ministry has had to stop doing what they do for the health of their congregation

“we actually had a quick meeting to say we could probably figure out how to still meet but the governor would like us not to because we are trying to a greater good here in protecting people” said Scott.

Normally Pastor Scott would read the Easter story in church but this year different members of the congregation recorded themselves reading it in different parts of town.

Scott said, “one person reading the story in front of lake Champlain, one person reading it on church street, one person reading it in front of our church in Essex, and one at our campus in Burlington. And then editing it all together.”

Members of the Essex Alliance Church also pre-recorded testimonials back in February to be played during Easter, without even knowing they would have to watch them from their homes.

Cornerstone Church in Bethel had a drive up services last Sunday but have decided to not do it again.

Pastor at Cornerstone Church, Marty Bascom said, “with palm Sunday we were following with what we were being asked to do. But as things progressed with covid-19 we just all agreed maybe we shouldn’t meet again this week.”

Bishop Coyne says he misses people and sharing his sermon with a congregation but he knows this is what’s best.

“what’s really great about our faith is the fact that we can pray on our own and even though we can’t come together and come to a church we can pray by ourselves and with our families” said Coyne.

You can watch the Essex alliance service Sunday morning at 9:30 here.

The church will also stream it on Facebook and YouTube.



We will also be broadcasting three other masses Sunday. Easter Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston will air at 2 p-m on local 22 and 11:30 p-m on local 44.