Ticonderoga, NY – National Grid says an emergency power outage this weekend will affect 10,000 electricity customers in Essex, Warren and Washington counties.

The planned outage, scheduled for Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will National to make repairs on a 40-mile transmission line that runs through Ticonderoga, Westport, Crown Point, Putnam Station and a half-dozen other North Country communities.

“We understand the inconvenience of an outage of this length at this time of year,” said Matt Bennet, Vice President of Electric Operations for National Grid. “The need for this repair came to light during the extensive reliability work we are completing on this transmission line.”

Warming centers available for customers:

Crown Point Town Hall, 17 Monitor Bay Rd. #1, Crown Point, NY

Hague Fire Department, 4 W. Hague Rd., Hague, NY

Mineville-Witherbee Volunteer Fire Department, 112 Raymond Wright Ave., Mineville, NY

Moriah Town Hall, 38 Park Pl STE 1, Port Henry, NY

Moriah Volunteer Fire Department, 360 Tarbell Hill Rd., Moriah, NY

Ticonderoga Community Building, 132 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga, NY

Westport Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave., Westport, NY

“This upgrade work will increase resiliency and reliability,” Barnett said. “The work requires many skilled line and construction workers who are committed to the safe, reliable delivery of energy to our Ticonderoga area customers.”