Plattsburgh, NY – Individuals currently on the hunt for a job are looking during a ‘buyers market,’ as there is an excess of jobs available and not enough people to fill the job openings.

“We need workers, plain and simple,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones.

“We don’t have enough people to service a growing economy,” said President and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce Garry Douglas.

Staffing shortages continue to plague local businesses and there doesn’t seem to be any relief in the near future.

“From agriculture workers to hospitality workers to engineers to nurses, skills of all kinds. There’s not a single skill category that doesn’t have a shortage,” said Douglas.

Robin Pierce is the executive director of Clinton County’s Advocacy Resource Center, which is a large employer in the area that provides services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We have run as high as 42% staffing shortages with over a-hundred vacancies,” said Pierce.

Pierce says, like many other businesses, they’ve had to get creative when trying to recruit new employees.

“TV And radio advertisement. We’ve done social media advertisement. We’ve done targeting of certain demographics, sent out cards to every one of the homes in Clinton County to say, ‘please consider coming to work for us,'” said Pierce.

The ARC has developed an apprenticeship program that through the NYS Department of Labor and there’s grants available to help with training.

Many local retail shops and restaurants have also found creative ways to cope with the lack of workers by closing certain days or running shorter hours, but these methods still come at a cost.

“They’ve had to do more with less, I should say. You know, we’re seeing that over and over. It’s not good for businesses. It’s not good for organizations,” said Jones.

Both Jones and Douglas agreed that in the long term, the solution to this problem is changing legal immigration policies to bring more workers into our country.

“You have that fine line with the immigration policy that has failed, quite frankly, everyone,” said Jones.

“The number one solution is significant, substantial increase in legal immigration across the board,” said Douglas.

Another big challenge for employers is keeping their current staff, and it’s a challenge Pierce at the ARC says she faces every day.

“We as employers have a responsibility to retain the staff that we have, not just try to recruit more,” said Pierce.

There are more than 20 ‘now hiring’ signs on Cornelia Street as of Monday.