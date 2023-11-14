Plattsburgh, NY- Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a child that happened Monday afternoon.

Plattsburgh City Police arrested Michael Yando, 39, and charged him with a Class A misdemeanor for leaving the scene of a crash.

Police say a boy was walking through a crosswalk at the intersection of Brinkerhoff and Oak Street when he was hit by Yando, and he did not stop. This happened around 2:50 p.m. on Monday.

The boy who was hit was brought to CVPH for his injuries and has been released.

Plattsburgh City Police expressed their thanks to people who helped find the car and the driver and said that security footage helped lead to the arrest.