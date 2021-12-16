PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – It appears the City of Plattsburgh’s search for a new police chief isn’t over just yet.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest had selected Vermont State Police Captain Michael Manley, a candidate with 21 years of experience, but the majority of the Plattsburgh Common Council voted against confirming him.

Some members of the common council wanted to take a closer look at the other final candidate that rosenquest decided against – Plattsburgh Lieutenant Jarrod Trombley, who is currently serving as interim chief.

Since late April, the department’s top job has been vacant. 52 candidates applied, and the field was eventually narrowed to nine.

“I wish we could table this tonight, I just don’t feel we’re ready to vote,” said Councilor Caitlin Bopp.

“If any part of that process didn’t work for any member, then we should be asking ourselves why weren’t there recommendations to change that,” Mayor Rosenquest said.

Mayor Rosenquest recommended Capt. Manley on Wednesday. Manley served as chairperson of the Vermont State Police Use of Force Committee and the School Crisis Planning Committee.

Several audience members spoke out in support of both candidates.

“Mike has worked across the aisle and he’s handled himself in a number of difficult situations in his various different positions as a captain or lieutenant with the state police and he’s made the right choices each and every time,” one man said. “I feel very comfortable with Mike.”

Johnathan Forbes of the Plattsburgh Police Department threw his support behind Trombley.

“There is no one in this department that I have met that is as integrity-driven or as honest,” Forbes said. “Regardless of people’s personal feelings, the person who is best for this job is the person that knows the job.”

Others spoke up about times when Trombley helped them through a crisis. One Plattsburgh resident recalled Trombley’s support after his daughter reported an assault.

“He was able to effectively communicate to a very angry father, keep me in check, and focus on looking at the big picture and what was going on,” he said.

It ended up being a 5 to 1 vote against confirming Michael Manley as chief of police. This was the common council’s last scheduled meeting of the year.