Plattsburgh farmers’ market manager tells Common Council she fully supports upcoming move

The Plattsburgh Common Council approved a $250,000 state grant Thursday night for renovation and expansion of a former Municipal Lighting Department storage warehouse on Green Street. That warehouse is intended to become the new home of the Plattsburgh Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market next spring.

Some people in the Lake City have been very vocal about that building’s location, directly across the street from Plattsburgh’s sewage treatment plant. Even Julie Baughn, the market’s own vice president and manager, told the council she herself was very apprehensive about the move at first.

However, she said she’s now completely behind the upcoming relocation, and not only because of the additional space the market will have. Baughn told the council members that a survey of the vendors that she performed found 22 of them supporting the move, while two were opposed and four were on the fence about it.

Baughn added that she and some of the vendors also toured the sewage treatment plant recently. “It was so enlightening,” she said. “The smell? There is none. A cat litter box smells worse than it does down there. It was good to see what was going on. The vendors were really positive about that. They said, ‘great’. I mean, it’s been out there, ‘oh, it’s going to contaminate the food and whatnot’.”

The move of the market is part of the city’s ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative. In some of the council’s other business Thursday night, it set a December 9 public hearing date for the initiative’s draft environmental impact statement. The public comment period on that document will be open through December 23.