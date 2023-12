Plattsburgh, NY- Investigators don’t yet know what caused a fire at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill on Margaret St in Plattsburgh on Wednesday night.

The fire started just after 5:00 pm, and no visible flames could be seen from outside the building two hours later around 7:00. The Plattsburgh Fire Department was not able to share any details on the response as of Wednesday night.

Crews were still on the scene around 10:00 pm.