The countdown is on. There’s less than 100 days until a total solar eclipse. One of the best viewing spots in the world is right here in our region.

Of the roughly 1,000 hotel rooms in Plattsburgh, most are booked up and sold out for the days around April 8th. The few remaining hotel rooms available are unusually expensive. That’s because Plattsburgh is directly in the path of a total solar eclipse. These eclipses happen every 18 months at various locations around the world. But they’re only directly over the same place once every 400 or so years.

The Town of Plattsburgh is hosting several events and festivities, making the most of the “eclipse weekend.” That means extra money for restaurants, bars, hotels, and just about any business in the area.

The eclipse will be on April 8, 2024, with total darkness expected just after 3:30 in the afternoon.

Over the next several weeks, MyChamplainValley.com will provide updates on events and happenings relating to the eclipse.