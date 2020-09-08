Plattsburgh Graffiti Linked to Hate Groups Removed by Locals

In Plattsburgh underneath Bridge Street two local residents decided to take matters into their own hands and cover up racist graffiti found earlier this week.

“There was a lot of Nazi Style grafiti down by the bridge and decided to take it upon ourselves to erase it.”

A concerned Plattsburgh resident who has requested to keep their name anonymous said they saw the post on facebook and knew something had to be done. But because of the holiday weekend, public works nor the police department would be able to do anything about it.

“Honestly because it would have been a lot more than a few days, it more than likely would have probably just been ignored.”

The resident says they want to keep the trail clean and safe for all to enjoy

“Plenty of people come across this trail, plenty of families, they do not need to see that kind of stuff.

The local Plattsburghian says if the person behind the original tagging wants to strike again, they are ready to crack out the paint buckets once more.