Plattsburgh implements crossing guard training program

The city of Plattsburgh is working to improve how crossing guards serve the community. A new training program is being enacted for all guards.

City officials say this was prompted, partially, by an incident back in May where a video circulated, showing a longtime crossing guard allegedly hit a student outside of Stafford Middle School.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says this encounter highlighted deficiencies in the current program. He says guards lacked support and basic training. The new, formal program will require a background check, physical mobility assessment, and a 60-day probation period.

It will also focus on de-escalation training and create clear communication between crossing guards, school administration, and police. The mayor says the guard seen on video, will be able to return to his post this school year, once he completes the new training.

“We couldn’t sit back and say we notice these deficiencies, we see some problems, and continue business as usual,” Mayor Rosenquest said. “We really had to take a step back and find out where we could be better to provide this service to the community and to our students.”

There are currently 7 crossing guards in the city and they’re employed by the Plattsburgh Police Department. Lieutenant Jarrod Trombley tells me it’s more than making good on a past situation.

“This truly is something we looked at and wanted to construct something with some substance and a more robust program,” Lt. Trombley said. “Hopefully going forward, I can’t say it will solve all problems, but it’s certainly a giant step in the right direction.”

The training is set to take place next week.