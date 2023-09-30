Michael Nastasia was in Essex County Court Friday.

A murder case continues in Essex County, New York. The man accused of killing someone last March appeared before a judge Friday.

Michael Nastasia is one of two people who are accused of killing a man after a fight, last March.

Nastasia is facing a second-degree murder charge, first-degree assault charge and third-degree weapons charge.

Police say Nastasia and Michael Rougeau stabbed 37-year-old Kenneth Darrah, before throwing him off the AuSable Chasm Bridge.



In court Friday, Nastasia plead not guilty to all charges brought against him.

The judge ordered remand, which means he will be held at Essex County Jail until his trial, which is set for March 4, 2024.

Michael Rougeau’s arraignment was earlier in September in the same courtroom.

Rougeau also plead not guilty and was also remanded to Essex County Jail.