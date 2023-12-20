Plattsburgh, NY – Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest announced he hopes to change the current structure of Plattsburgh’s government by introducing a City Manager role.

In a release on the announcement, Rosenquest said Plattsburgh operates under the “strong mayor” mode where the mayor operates as the executive and presiding officer over the legislative body. In the case of Plattsburgh, that would be the City Common Council. Rosenquest said using the strong mayor form of government and having a new presiding member every four years creates too many challenges and inconsistencies.

His suggestion is to switch to a Council-Manager form of government, which would add a professional City Manager who would be appointed by the city council. This role would look over the administration and act as the city’s CEO, as well as provide policy advice, direct daily operations, handle personnel functions, and be responsible for preparing the city government.

Rosenquest said, “Our current form of government seems to work well when the voters install Mayors who have strong business, community outreach, and public policy experience. It’s been my experience that having a Mayor with negotiation, budgeting, management public relations, and public policy creation experience serves the future of our

community more effectively.”

The city council would not be allowed to interfere with the manager’s administration, but the manager could be removed by a majority vote of the council at any time. The mayor and the city council would remain in charge of policy-making.

The last time a vote for an alternative form of government happened was in 2015. It ultimately failed with just 40% of the voters supporting the change.

“I believe there are a lot of unknowns to be answered before anyone can

authentically come out in support or opposition of a City-Manager run City Hall or

before people jump on the ‘we already tried this’ bandwagon,” said Rosenquest. “There will be no perfect solutions and there are a lot of factors that should be weighed. These are the considerations this commission will be tasked with through fact-gathering research,

community engagement, and debate,” he added.

Rosenquest has called upon a commission of one city councilor and local leaders to conduct research and bring forth a finalized plan. If a referendum is approved by the council it would be on the November 2024 ballot and implemented in 2025.