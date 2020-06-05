Plattsburgh mayor, police will join weekend protest

Sure signs of protest across the city of Plattsburgh Thursday as people showed support for Black Lives Matter and also their outrage over recent events.

“We know that every community across the country has some work to do,” said Mayor Colin Read. “We’re willing to do it, we’re not going to fight it, we’re not going to challenge it.”

Saturday, a day long protest is planned for the Lake City. Mayor Read said he and police Chief Levi Ritter will be joining them.

“Our interests are aligned, we’re all aghast at what we’ve seen elsewhere,” Read said. “We’re out there arm and arm with people who are concerned with the indiscriminate use of force, the disproportionate use of force, it doesn’t stand with our values.”

Read said Plattsburgh police officers will immediately begin recurring training focusing on de-escalation tactics. He also read a George Floyd proclamation at Thursday night’s city council meeting. Elsewhere in the state, protests have turned destructive and violent, causing New York State Plice to call in more officers.

“We’ve doubled in manpower in bringing all of our members on duty rescinding past days and that’s just preparedness,” said Jennifer Fleishman of New York State Police Troop B.

State police from Troop B which serves the north country say they support peaceful protests and will work with organizers to help create that environment for them.

“Ultimately that’s our message, a message of safety,” Fleishman said. “And that’s the safety of all, ourselves included.”