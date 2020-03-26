Plattsburgh mayor says he is hopeful if we all work together

PLATTSBURGH, NY- As of Thursday, Clinton County now has 11 confirmed cases. One of those is an inmate from Clinton Correctional facility, announced earlier in the week. More than 80 people are in quarantine without symptoms.

According to Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read about 40 % of those confirmed cases are in the vulnerable population of age 60 or over. In the midst of everything, the mayor says he is hopeful during this time as long as we all work together.

“I don’t want people be scared. I want people to be charged up and understanding that we are going to have to work hard to solve this together,” said Read.

Mayor Read said everyone needs to do their part. That will help others, especially front-line healthcare workers and the vulnerable population.

“There’s a lot ways we can do this obviously staying at home and working from home is one big way. But also shopping less frequently and at less congested times,” said Mayor Read.

Mayor Read also discussed how the virus is effecting the lake city’s bottom line.

“Our expenses are skyrocketing especially the dimension of health care and our revenues tend to be plunging with reduced sales tax and decreased electricity bills being paid,” said Read.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said when it comes to the economy, we need to support workers who need it the most and small businesses with federal money allocated to the state.

“When it comes to small business loans. This would make a large portion of the loans forgivable including payroll, rent mortgage, and utility over the next few months,” said Rep. Stefanik.

Mayor Read said he’s trying to follow Governor Cuomo’s order for hospitals to expand the available beds by 50- 100%.

“CVPH feels that they can meet that upper target and they’re working hard,” said Read. “The city has offered overflow space if need be.”

While New York City is the epi-center of the virus, the mayor anticipates the North Country may get some help eventually.

“A lot of the resources are going there and as their needs are met hopefully more resources like for mask and testing will come up here,” said Read.