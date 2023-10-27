Plattsburgh, NY- Police in Plattsburgh are looking to speak with anyone who may have been driving on Cornelia St around 8:30 Thurs. night after a crash between a cyclist and driver led to the cyclist’s death.

Police say the crash happened around 8:24 PM just west of Cogan Ave. According to officials, Surjit Singh, 45, of India, was riding his bicycle in the eastbound lanes of Cornelia St was hit by David O’Connell, 32, Plattsburgh, who was driving in the same direction.

First responders tried to assist Singh before transporting him to CVPH, where he died shortly after his arrival.

According to police, Singh did not yield the right-of-way while entering the roadway in heavy rain conditions, and O’Connell did not see Singh ride into the road in front of him. A witness told police that Singh seemed frustrated with his bike and was looking at as if something was broken, then got back on his bike and began to pedal when he “jutted out” in front of O’Connell’s car.

Police say O’Connell did not show any signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but he was ticketed for unsafe tires and a misdemeanor for driving without insurance.

Plattsburgh Police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to call them at (518) 563-3411.