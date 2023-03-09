Plattsburgh Police investigate crash scene on Broad Street. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Image: Michael Miller

Plattsburgh Police are investigating a crash between a pedestrian and vehicle on Broad Street Wednesday night.

Police tell us they first received the call about the incident at 8:57 p.m.

Officers were still on the scene at around 10:30 p.m. Multiple cruisers blocked off Broad Street between Beekman and Rugar Streets.

At the scene, North Country Bureau Reporter Michael Miller saw a silver sedan with a broken windshield, noting the close proximity of the scene to SUNY Plattsburgh.

This story is developing.