Plattsburgh, NY- Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a young boy while driving through an intersection in downtown Plattsburgh.

Police say a boy was walking through a crosswalk at the intersection of Brinkerhoff and Oak Street when he was hit by a man driving past, and the driver did not stop. This happened around 2:50 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the boy was brought to CVPH with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is described as a white man with a dark beard and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crash. The suspected car is a small red or maroon 4-door sedan with yellow New York plates.

The driver was last seen going south on Margaret Street, according to police.

Anyone who may know more about the suspect should call the Plattsburgh City Police Dept. at (518) 563-3411. Police are also asking people in the area of Oak, Brinkerhoff, Broad, or Margaret Streets to check security camera footage for possible sightings of the car.