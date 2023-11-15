With the holiday season fast approaching, the City of Plattsburgh is planning it’s annual celebration, “Miracle on Margaret Street.”

This year’s festivities will include several events at The Strand, the annual tree lighting , and a holiday parade.

This year’s parade theme is “Winter Wonderland in the North Country.” The grand marshalls, announced Wednesday, are Chris and Stan Ransom.

Plattsburgh’s Community Development Director, Courtney Meisenheimer said, Chris & Stan Ransom have been members of the community for a long time, and they’re involved in a lot of different community events and initiatives.

The parade, like years past, will include different prizes awarded to floats. There is also a quiet area the parade will pass through, for people that do not want the loud noises or bright lights. That area will be near Brinkerhoff and North Catherine streets.

For all the details, visit the city’s website here.