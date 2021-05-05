Plattsburgh City school crossing guard on leave after allegedly hitting student

A Plattsburgh school crossing guard is on leave after a video surfaced of him hitting a student at an intersection.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest said on Twitter that he learned of the incident late Tuesday afternoon. “Tonight around 5 p.m. I was made aware of a video being circulated of a city employee in an altercation with what appears to be a PCSD student.”

I immediately phoned Captain Kiroy to discuss the issue. — Mayor Chris Rosenquest (@MayorChrisR) May 4, 2021

In a Facebook post, the Plattsburgh City School District said: “Crossing guards in the City of Plattsburgh are employees of the Plattsburgh Police Department, and the Plattsburgh City School District will immediately bring this matter to their attention.”

