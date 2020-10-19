Plattsburgh store brings a taste of the Caribbean to the North Country

A new north country business seeks to bring people together and celebrate culture through their specialty foods and other items.

After moving from St. Thomas Jamaica to Plattsburgh four years ago Asia Telfer and Clayton Bringham wanted to open a store, so that is exactly what they did. ‘Island Vybz’ located in the downtown area has now been open for about a month.

unfortunately for the business partners the grand opening ended up butting heads with the global pandemic. However, this did not stop them.

Co-owner Bringham says that they are taking all of the proper and necessary precautions to keep their customers safe.

Telfer mentions that their business is important to the north country because it provides diversity and a safe place for the large Caribbean student population at the nearby SUNY Plattsburgh.

“A lot of people who come in and maybe even bump into each other and start talking about a certain snack that we have that they used to have. or they grew up with that, and they start reminiscing about their home life, and things like that and it’s just really nice to see people come together in a small store and that we can provide that for them.”

Telfer adds that some of their customers; favorites are coconut drops. green bananas and hard dough bread. The store is open and operating on Clinton Street in Plattsburgh.