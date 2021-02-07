Plattsburgh Students Return for Spring Semester

Here at SUNY Plattsburgh it’s One of the many moving days, and unlike many other years parents and students alike are not as excited as you think they would be.

Robin Wilson spent the day travelling from the Bronx to drop her daughter off at the college, she says she has her concerns over the return to in person classes but says she knows they need to happen as well.

“With COVID going on I wasn’t sure if this was the exact time to do this right now with the vaccines and, and you know she was home for a while but she has labs, so she has to be in person to do it.”

Wilson adds that she appreciates what the school is doing to keep everyone safe.

“You know with whatever the safety precautions that they put in place for the students with the testing and everybody being masked up you know, that she’ll be okay.”

Returning students have been spaced out over the course of three days to move in, ensuring proper social distancing, Second year student Grerly Martinez says she’s not very excited to be back.

“I am honestly not really looking forward to much, there’s not much to do on campus, so I’m just studying.”

There are still many requirements this semester,

While on campus students are still required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing protocol.

And students will get tested regularly. SUNY Plattsburgh’s Classes will remain online until resuming their hybrid model on February fifteenth.