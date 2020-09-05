Plattsburgh Wellness Center Closes Its Doors for Good

Just two weeks after governor Cuomo had announced gyms and exercise facilities were allowed to reopen, the CVPH Wellness Center had to close its doors for good.

Vice President of Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema says funding played a major role in the decision.

“In a hospital at the end of the day, we have to be able to pay our bills”

He says because of the nature of the programs at the wellness center, this was the first to shut down but many locals are left wondering if there will be more to close in the future. Rietsema says it’s a concern everyone at the hospital shares.

“We think that we are taking the steps to put us on a road where we can achieve financial stability. We don’t know what will happen when the next wave happens, there’s unknowns in our future. We think we have done what we need to do based on what we know.”

The hospital says that no CVPH jobs have been cut as a result of the closure, however forty-five employees of Power Wellness, a company contracted to run the facility will not be returning.

“It’s always difficult when people lose their jobs, and you know our hearts go out to them, just as our hearts go out to everybody else in this community that has lost work.”

Rietsema told me even though there are no plans for a future gym, the staff at CVPH still remain hopeful.