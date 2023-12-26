A Plattsburgh woman armed with a rifle was shot by a New York state trooper Monday after she drove her vehicle at officers.

Jessica A. Chase, 46, is in stable condition at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, New York State Police said.

Chase had been reported missing and, according to troopers, was parked at the Loon Lake Mountain Trailhead in Franklin just after 10:30 a.m. when officers arrived to check on her welfare.

Troopers said Chase failed to comply with their commands and had started driving toward them when they fired.

Troopers said Chase’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

New York State Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the New York State Police, Troop B Communications, at 518-873-2750.