Temperatures are in the 30s to low 40s this morning alongside mostly clear skies and light southerly breezes. There are no travel concerns either beyond just a little bit of patchy fog. You will want to have the shades available for when the fog burns off as sunshine will return in full later this morning.

Our afternoon will offer up highs in the middle to upper 60s, mostly sunny skies, and light south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Soak up the sunshine and take in all the fresh air you can because overnight into Saturday clouds will thicken back up. A few showers will become possible in southern Vermont and the St. Lawrence River Valley by Saturday morning.

Scattered showers will continue to spread from southwest to northeast throughout Saturday afternoon, but they likely won’t land in the Champlain Valley or NEK until late in the day. That means the farther north you are on Saturday, the drier you will be. However, there’s no escaping the scattered showers for Sunday as it will likely lead to a steadier, heavier rainfall Sunday night into Monday morning.