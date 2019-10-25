Police, administrators investigate Georgia school threat

Authorities are investigating a threatening message discovered at Georgia Elementary and Middle School found in a student bathroom.

According to a letter sent by school officials, the message was found on a boy’s bathroom wall Thursday during student dismissal.

They said several students approached 5th grade teachers about a message written on the bathroom wall that said “I will kill all 10/30/19”. Teachers brought the issue to administrators who are investigating the situation, including video footage and interviews with students and teachers. Vermont State Police is also investigating.

“All staff have been notified of the situation and we are all working diligently to ensure the safety of our students. We will continue to keep you updated on the investigation as it progresses,” the letter said.