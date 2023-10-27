East Montpelier, VT- Police in Montpelier have detained three people, and seized 8 guns from a homeless encampment, after it was reported that a U-32 school bus had its windshield shot out.

First Student Bus Service called the Montpelier Police Dept. just before 3:30 Thurs. afternoon to report that a bus was shot at while stopped on East Montpelier Road near the Agway train tracks.

Both the bus driver and the students were uninjured.

Police say there was a “significant delay” in them being notified of the incident, due to the driver moving the students to another bus to complete the route, then the damaged bus was brought back to their headquarters before police arrived.

Officers reviewed video from the bus and processed the scene for evidence. Police say there appears to be a single gunshot through the driver’s side window which then hit the windshield.

Officers say they investigated a nearby homeless encampment on Home Farm Way and found three people there to be in possession of seven firearms, which were seized. Those three people were detained but no arrests have been made, and their names have not been released.

Police obtained a search warrant for a camper in the Home Farm Way encampment, and seized another gun during their search.

Officers will be posted at the railroad crossing where the incident happened at school closing time Fri. afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with more info to reach out at (802) 223-3445.