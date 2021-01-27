Police arrest Albany man after 51 pounds of weed found on burglary call

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested Christian Deluna, 25, of Albany after officers responding to a burglary call discovered 51 pounds of marijuana inside a home on Manning Boulevard.

Police say officers responded to a burglary call Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Manning Boulevard between Washington Avenue and North Allen Street for a burglary in progress. Once on scene, officers were told that unknown suspects tried to gain entry to the home but fled before police arrived.

While on scene, officers reportedly observed a resident of the home to be in possession of 51 pounds of marijuana.

Deluna was arrested and taken into custody at the scene and charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Marijuana 1st.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning in Albany Criminal Court and released.