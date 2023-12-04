Johnson, VT- Two people have been arrested by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department after an investigation into a burglary that happened Saturday night, December 2nd.

Police say 2 white water kayaks, several hand tools, chainsaws, tree climbing gear, and a winch were stolen in the burglary, and their investigation led to a search warrant being obtained for a home on Plot Rd.

Vermont State Police helped execute the search warrant and police say they found one of the stolen kayaks, along with 25 grams of suspected cocaine, 15 to 25 grams of suspected fentanyl, and roughly 100 small bags filled with suspected fentanyl.

Police arrested Jorge Ramirez, 35, for possession of illegal drugs, and he was held in custody on $25,000 bail.

Trevor Beaudoin, 43, was also arrested on the scene on an outstanding warrant for eluding police.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who may know more about the burglary, or where the second kayak may be, to call them at 802-888-3502.