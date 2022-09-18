Vermont State Police are asking for help to find a teenage girl from Newport Center who hasn’t been seen since Sunday morning.

Kaylene LaRose, 17, is shown in the included photo. There was no description available regarding her height or what clothing she might be wearing. She left a home on #12 Road in Newport Center at about 10:00 a.m. Sunday and hasn’t been reported seen since. Investigators say they’ve been leads on LaRose’s whereabouts without success.

If you’ve seen her, VSP is asking you to call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.