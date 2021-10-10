Police ask for help in search for missing Jay, NY man

Carlton Craig, 25, was last reported seen at his home in Jay, NY on Saturday, October 9, 2021. (Photo courtesy NY State Police)

New York State Police are asking for help to find a man from Essex County that has been reported missing.

Troopers say Carlton Craig, 25, was last seen sometime on Saturday at his home in Jay. He stands 5’9″, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. Craig was said to be wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and possibly a black backpack. His dog, Janie, may also be with him.

Janie belongs to Carlton Craig of Jay, NY. Her master was reported missing on Sunday, October 10, 2021, and she may be with him. (Photo courtesy NY State Police)

If you’ve seen Craig or you may know where he is, state police are asking you to call them at (518) 873-2750.